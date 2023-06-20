MP: Morena SP Line-Attaches Station In-Charge, Seven Police Personnel For Assaulting Innocent Man

Morena SP orders line attach of seven Police personnel including station in-charge | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Taking punitive actions against those who assaulted an innocent man, Superintendent of Police, Shailendra Singh Chouhan line-attached seven police personnel including station in-charge Ruby Tomar in Morena district on Tuesday.

According to sources, 7 police personnel of Morena beat-up an innocent man Dharmendra Tomar hailing from Mata Ka Pura village of Bhind district.

The incident took place as Pramod Tomar, neighbour of Dharmendra Tomar, lodged a complaint against Dharmendra at Singhounian police station. One day Pramod and Dharmendra’s sons got caught-up into a fight which later grew and both’s wife ended-up fighting.

Upset with the matter, Pramod, who is also an informer of the Singhounian police station logded a complaint in the same police station. Next morning, the police reached Dharmendra’s house and took him to the police station.

The moment police was taking Dharmendra home, another man was on the way to his home to return the loan of Rs. 5000. Police personnel even snatched that money and locked Dharmendra up behind the bars.

Dharmendra relied on CM Helpline

Later, Dharmendra was left with no choice but to ask for help from CM Helpline. He also complained about his money being theft.

However, Morena SP Shailendra Singh Chouhan took the matter seriously and line attached station in-charge Runa Tomar along with Rahul Sikarwar, Shailendra Singh Sikarwar, Rahul Rajawat, Upendra Singh, Jitendra Singh and Sunil.