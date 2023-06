FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The women supporters of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena and Rashtriya Hindu Shakti Sangathan protested against a liquor shop located in Gandhinagar and demanded that the shop be removed from the area as there is a women’s sewing centre just 50 metres away.

