MP: Jabalpur Police Busts Gang Involved in Theft & Counterfeiting, 2 Women Among 4 Arrested

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Jabalpur police exposed the gang involved in the incidents of theft and counterfeiting and arrested two vicious counterfeiters, including the head of the inter-state gang of thieves, his wife and sister-in-law, along with the thieves.

According to Superintendent of Police Tushar Kant Vidyarti, a young man, his wife and sister-in-law were involved in the inter-state gang of thieves, who roamed around in the rural areas of Jabalpur district for theft and counterfeiting.

Notably, the case was revealed from an incident of fraud with a gold and silver merchant in Gosalpur, where all three - the husband, wife and sister-in-law came to the merchant's shop, and gave fake gold to the merchant.

The businessman informed the police. On the complaint of the businessman, the man, his wife and sister-in-law were arrested by the and interrogated, in which the theft in Sihora, Khitoula and Majhgawan police station areas was also admitted by the accused.

The gang hails from Dausa, Rajasthan, and used to commit thefts in Shahdol and other districts, including Jabalpur.

The police are strictly interrogating all the thieves.