MP: Morena Receives 411.7 MM Rainfall From June To August

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Morena district received 411.7 millimeter rainfall from June 1 to August 20, which is 57.2 millimeter less than that of last year’s, official sources said on Monday.

During this period last year, the district received 468 millimeters of rainfall.

Superintendent of land records Syed Muzaffar Ali said from June 1 to August 20, Porsa had recorded 525 millimeters of rainfall, the highest in the district.

Morena received 466 mm of rainfall, Sabalgarh 424 mm, Joura 368 mm, Ambah 357, and Kailaras 330mm.

Ambah received 8mm of rainfall on Sunday when Porsa recorded four mm and Morena two mm rainfall.

Bus Without Paper Seized, Parked At Police Station

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A team led by regional transport officer Nisha Chouhan checked the buses deployed for Nagdwari fair in Pachmarhi.

During the checking, a passenger bus was found without a permit. Chouhan seized the bus and got it parked on the premises of Pachmarni police station.

Keeping in mind the number of devotees visiting Nagdwari fair, the transport officials decided to check buses, private vehicles and Gypsy cars, running without papers and carrying more passengers than the capacity of their vehicles, Chouhan said.

She further said the officials of the transport would continue the drive.

Kavi Sammelan In Maihar Today

Maihar (Madhya Pradesh): The district unit of Bharat Vikas Parishad is organizing all-India Kavi Sammelan on Monday.

It will begin at Sarna Palace from 7pm and continue till 12 at night. A social worker and representative of local MP, Santosh Soni has sponsored the event.

Well-known poet Anupam will recite his poems. Besides Anupam, Ekta Bharti, Ashok Bharti and Munna Battery will take part in the event.

Then, there will be Kamal Agneya and Prachi Mishra to recite the poems of Veer Rasa (heroism).

