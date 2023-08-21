Indore: Devotees Throng Temples To Celebrate Nag Panchami With 7th Sawan Somwar

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): This year Nag Panchami is being celebrated on seventh Sawan Somwar--Lord Shiva's day (Monday), making the occasion more auspicious and snakes are believed to worship Mahadev. Indoreans celebrate the day with much devotion. All the Nag temples in the city are decorated and people reached the temples early morning to perform Abhishek where a large population gathered to worship the lord and celebrate the festival together.

At Kaleshwar Dham located in Sudama Nagar, the idol of Nag Devta, a six-feet silver coil, has been decorated where milk was anointed to the Shivalinga and Nag dev by the public. In Kumharkhadi, Banganga, a fair has been organised by the temple authorities. Markandeya ritual is being performed by the devotees in the early hours of the day, where the snake idol is being anointed with milk, saffron, and fruits. Mahaarti is scheduled to be performed in the late evening hour.

On this occasion, the devotees will worship Nag Devta and ask for forgiveness for the sins they may have committed knowingly or unknowingly and wish for happiness in life. The devotees are being offered traditional Malvi food, which includes dal-bati and churma to the lord as per the tradition, and abhishek will be performed.

Mahaartri will be held at the prominent temples of Musakhedi, and Pipliyapala in the evening where devotees would dance to the beat of bhajans. Prasad will be distributed among the devotees.