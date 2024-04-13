MP: Morena Police Arrests Prized Criminal; Seizes Arms, 16 Stolen Motorbikes

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Morena Civil Line police arrested notorious criminal, who had a reward on his head, along with his accomplices on Saturday in Morena district.

In response to a tip-off from a reliable informant, Civil Line police station in-charge Rambabu Yadav and Cyber in-charge Inspector Deependra Bhadoriya sprang into action. They were informed regarding a young man wandering with a suspicious motorcycle outside Kaka Dhaba.

Acting swiftly on the information provided by ‘Mukhbir’ (Informant), Cyber ​​in-charge Deependra Bhadauria and Civil Line police station in-charge Rambabu Yadav, along with their team, swiftly proceeded to Kaka Dhaba from their respective locations. The location was provided to the Police by their informant.

Upon apprehending the suspicious youth and conducting a thorough search, law enforcement discovered an illicit country-made pistol of 315 bore with two rounds, along with a motorcycle.

Upon further interrogation, the individual identified himself as Praveen Kushwaha, son of Ramesh Kushwaha. Subsequent questioning revealed that he was a wanted criminal with a bounty of Rs 35,000 on his head. The accused was implicated in 14 significant cases, including incidents in Morena, Dholpur, and Bamor.

During police questioning, he admitted to the theft of 16 motorcycles. In pursuit of thieves, the police apprehended Shiva Lodhi resident Ajnauda and confiscated 16 motorcycles. The total value of the motorcycles was estimated to be Rs 14 lakh.