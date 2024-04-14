 MP: Morena BJP Candidate's Supporters Flout Election Code, Put Up Hoardings Wishing Ambedkar Jayanti Across City
Upon receiving reports of the unauthorized hoardings, municipal officials swiftly took action, deploying tractor trailers to remove all the banners and hoardings placed in public spaces by the supporters.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, April 14, 2024, 07:12 PM IST
Morena (Madhya Pradesh): In a brazen violation of the Model Code of Conduct, supporters of the BJP candidate Shiv Mangal Singh Tomar in the Lok Sabha elections have been found displaying hoardings and banners across the city of Morena on Sunday. These hoardings were strategically placed at various locations on the occasion of 133rd birth anniversary of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, catching the attention of authorities.

It is important to note that during the election period, the Model Code of Conduct strictly prohibits candidates from using hoardings and banners for promotional activities. However, despite these guidelines, Shiv Mangal Singh Tomar's supporters took matters into their own hands, defying the rules and displaying a blatant disregard for the code.

Congress to lodge complaint with EC

The Congress party has expressed its discontent over this incident, stating that they will lodge a formal complaint with the Election Commission. They argued that the BJP candidate's repeated flouting of the Model Code of Conduct cannot be overlooked.

Authorities, upon learning of the situation, have instructed municipal employees to remove all banners and hoardings related to the election campaign. This action comes as a response to ensure fairness and adherence to the electoral rules during this crucial period.

The incident has sparked controversy in the area, with political parties and citizens alike expressing concern over the violation of election norms.

