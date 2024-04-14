MP: Picnic Turns Sour as Bees Swarm Youths At Burhanpur's Asirgarh Fort, 25 Injured; Shocking Live Footage Emerges

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking turn of events at Asirgarh Fort in Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh, festivities turned into chaos as thousands of honeybees swarmed over the partygoers, resulting in a stampede-like situation. The incident occurred during a gathering at the historic fort on Saturday, where attendees were attacked by the aggressive bees, leaving atleast 25 people severely injured.

Video of the incident is now doing rounds on social media.

It is being said that one of the youths threw a stone at the beehive, provoking the buzzers.

25 individuals were rushed to the district hospital, with eight reported to be in critical condition. The incident took place on Saturday evening, the second day of Eid celebrations, when a group had gathered at the fort for a party. However, the joyous occasion quickly turned dire as the bees attacked.

Witnesses recounted the panic that ensued as the bees started stinging the visitors. In a bid to escape, some rural residents present at the fort also got caught in the chaos. The situation escalated further when people tried to rescue those affected by the bee attack.

Similar mishaps reported in past

Authorities acted swiftly, dispatching police and 108 ambulances to transport the injured to the district hospital.

Every year, similar mishaps occur during festive seasons, when people flock to tourist destinations to enjoy time with family and friends. Asirgarh Fort, with its historical significance and scenic beauty, has unfortunately witnessed a series of unfortunate events recently, including bee attacks and accidents.