MP Monsoon Woes: Dilapidated School Buildings, Poor Drainage System Add To Problems Of Students, Teachers

A part of the school building in Govindpura lies in a dilapidated state, adding to the woes in monsoon season. |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As rainwater accumulates outside school buildings, students have to wade through the knee-deep water and mud to attend classes. Rainwater also seeps through the roofs and walls of these buildings which need immediate repairing. Shockingly, these schools are not in any small town or outskirt of the city but in the very heart of the state capital.

During a visit to several government schools here in the city by this Free Press correspondent, the buildings were found to be in a dilapidated state, causing major problems for both management and students.

At Government School, Aishbagh, during the rainy season, water accumulates on the school premises due to inadequate drainage systems.

The school, which serves 280 students from classes 1 to 8, is facing serious structural issues. A few parts of the building are on the verge of collapse. While there are a total of 14 classrooms, only 11 are operational. The remaining classrooms are in such poor condition that the management has deemed them unsafe for conducting classes.

Yasmin, who is presently looking after the school as the principal is on leave, said, 'Several classrooms in our school are in very poor condition, and we are unable to conduct classes there. A major concern for us is the water seepage that occurs during the rainy season, which happens every year. Additionally, the toilets are also in very poor condition.'

Similarly, in the government school, security line, Govindpura, there are a total of 156 students. A part of the school building is in a dilapidated state. According to a teacher at the school, 'During the rainy season, water gathers on the premises due to a poor drainage system, forcing students to walk through knee-deep water.'

Biju Lal, who is in charge of the school, said that they have lodged a complaint and requested that the authorities address the issue promptly. 'Such conditions are prevalent in many government schools,' she added.

At Government Sultania Girls Higher Secondary School, the school building is facing a severe seepage problem, especially in the classrooms, where water drainage is a major concern. When Free Press asked the school management about this issue, they refused to comment and did not allow inspection of the affected classrooms.

At Naveen Higher Secondary School in Arif Nagar, the location of the school situated below ground level, poses challenges for students during the rainy season, making it difficult for them to access the school. 'The accumulation of drain water results in unpleasant odors within the premises,' reveals a teacher present at the school.

"We have already allocated funds to several other schools facing similar issues, and I have personally visited these schools. Regarding the schools you mentioned, we will investigate the matter and take the necessary actions." --- Anjani Kumar Tripathi, DEO, Bhopal