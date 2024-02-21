MP: ‘Modi Won’t Become PM If Ballot Papers Are Used Instead Of EVMs, Says Digvijay Singh

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Asserting his attack on EVMs, former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh said if elections are conducted via Ballot papers, “Modi won’t become Prime Minister.” Singh emphasised that EVMs are the central govt’s biggest weapon.

During his visit to Shivpuri on Tuesday, Singh met with party workers to discuss preparations for Rahul Gandhi's justice march. In a press conference later in the evening, when asked about the Congress' expected seats in the Lok Sabha elections, he challenged PM Modi to conduct elections based on public opinion through ballot papers to gauge the outcome accurately.

On the issue of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Digvijay Singh questioned BJP's claim of bringing Lord Ram back after 500 years. He questioned why the government couldn't bring back the billions of rupees looted by Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya if they can bring Lord Ram back after so many years.

Singh highlighted that the Ram Mandir issue wasn't raised by the BJP initially but by the Nirvani Akhara in 1850. He traced the political history of the issue, noting that it became significant in 1984 during the BJP's election when they left with only two members in the Parliament. Since then, he accused the BJP of inciting hatred between Hindus and Muslims instead of focusing on building the Ram Mandir. He highlighted that the temple was built where the Congress government had approved, not where the BJP intended.