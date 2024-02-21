 Bhopal: Van Vihar Soon To Become Home To Visakhapatnam's Bison, Wolf, Hyena
Bhopal: Van Vihar Soon To Become Home To Visakhapatnam's Bison, Wolf, Hyena

In exchange tiger and leopard to be shifted to Indira Gandhi Zoological Park

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, February 21, 2024, 12:05 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The preparation of Van Vihar National Park to bring a pair of wild animals of different species from Visakhapatnam’s Indira Gandhi Zoological Park has reached its final stage. By February end or March 15, the enclosures would be ready to accommodate the new guests at Van Vihar. The animals would be brought under an animal exchange programme.

The Van Vihar National Park director Padmapriya Balakrishnan said that construction of enclosures is underway and it is likely to be completed in the coming time. After this, a pair of tiger and leopard will be exchanged with Indira Gandhi Zoological Park under the animal exchange programme. In exchange for Tiger and leopard, Van Vihar is going to get a pair of Bison, Hyena, wild dog, wolf and other wild animals.

The necessary approval has been received from the Central Zoo Authority. Before bringing the animals from Indira Gandhi Zoological Park, a team of Van Vihar officials including SDO and veterinary doctor will go to Visakhapatnam to check the health of the animals proposed to be shifted to Van Vihar.

After the certification of animal health, a process would be started to bring animals from the park. This will be probably the first animal exchange programme to take place in any national park of Madhya Pradesh.

