MP: Minor girl in Morena raped by two friends in hotel room

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A minor girl was allegedly raped by her friend on her way back home from school, said an official on Monday.

The girl, who is a student of class 8 was offered a ride back home by two of his friends, when one of them took her to a hotel room and outraged her modesty.

According to the Kotwali police station, a case has been registered and search for the miscreant is on.

On the instructions of the Supridentend of police, actions against all the hotels, restaurants, and dharamshala have been taken immediately. Also, Strict notice has been given to the hotels and restaurant owners that they should not provide rooms to minors and students.

According to the primary information received, the victim was on her way back to her home when two boys, allegedly her friends, came to her on bike and offered her a ride back home. As she knew them, she agreed to it. They then took her to a hotel where one of them raped her and even threatened her of dire consequences.

The accused fled from the spot and the girl anyhow managed to reach home.

She, along with her mother reached the police station and filed a complaint against the two accused.

