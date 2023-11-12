MP: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Bundelkhand Express Causing Damage To AC Coach, No Casualties Reported

FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out in an AC coach of Bundelkhand Express on Sunday noon, causing a lot of damage to the train. Fortunately, the fire was controlled by the fire brigade within an hour and no casualties were reported.

As per sources from the railway, the train had left from Varanasi on Saturday night and reached Gwalior on Sunday morning. This train had left from Varanasi last night and reached Gwalior in the morning. After disembarking all the passengers on the platform, the train pilot took the train to the yard for its maintenance.

Around 12 in the noon, smoke started coming out from the B4 AC coach of Bundelkhand Express. Seeing the smoke, people at the station were gripped by panic. Sooner, the railway staff rushed to the rescue and tried to control the fire on their own. Later, the fire brigade joined and after an hour's efforts, the fire was finally extinguished.

According to information, no human was harmed in the incident, but there has been a lot of damage to the train in this fire. It is also being said that if the fire was not controlled quickly, it could have engulfed the coaches of another train standing in the yard. However, the fire was brought under control immediately.

