MP: Mandla Farmers To Boycott Lok Sabha Elections, Demand Wheat Procurement Centre In Village (WATCH)

FP Photo

Mandla (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers of three villages of Keolari assembly constituency under Mandla-Seoni Lok Sabha seat have announced boycott of voting in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections alleging difficulty in selling their wheat produce. On Tuesday, two days ahead of the phase one elections, the farmers said that they will boycott the voting to bring it to the notice of the authorities that there is no wheat procurement centre in their village.

According to information, farmers of Seoni district are continuously facing problems in selling their wheat. Now, due to non-construction of wheat procurement centre in Kharsaru village of Keolari assembly constituency, farmers of Kharsaru, Mohgaon and Khapa villages are very upset.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Procurement centre 15km away

Farmer Girwar Singh Baghel said that Kharsaru Wheat Procurement Centre has been closed and the wheat of the farmers of these villages is being purchased at Baglai Chaudhary Warehouse which is about 15 kilometers away from Kharsaru. This arrangement has caused much difficulties to the farmers.

“Due to shifting of Kharsaru wheat procurement centre, the labourers of these villages who used to work in the procurement centre have also suffered losses,” said farmer Vijendra Singh Rajput.

No meeting held by authorities

The farmers of the area have continuously applied to the concerned officials and public representatives demanding the re-opening of the Kharsaru Wheat Procurement Centre, but no hearing was held.

Now angry farmers have announced to boycott the Lok Sabha election voting to be held on 19th April. They also raised slogans demanding a procurement centre.