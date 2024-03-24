 MP: Man Nabbed With ₹5 Lakh Cash By Jabalpur RPF, Source Of Money Unknown
The incident occurred at Madan Mahal Station when RPF officers noticed the suspicious behavior of the youth.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, March 24, 2024, 05:46 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A young man was caught by the Jabalpur Railway Protection Force (RPF) with Rs 5 lakh in cash during a routine checking operation on Sunday, amid security measures for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Jabalpur.

article-image

The incident occurred at Madan Mahal Station when RPF officers noticed the suspicious behavior of the youth. Despite attempts to evade questioning upon seeing the officers in uniform, the young man was apprehended and subjected to interrogation.

Upon searching the bag with him, the RPF found the significant sum of money, Rs 5 lakh. When questioned about the source of the money and its intended recipient, the youth claimed to be a resident of Gote Gaon and involved in the sand and gravel business.

article-image

However, he failed to provide clear details regarding the origin of the money or its intended use. Concerned about the possibility of the funds being illicit, the RPF seized the money. More information is pending and further investigation is going on.

Authorities have instructed the youth to provide comprehensive information regarding the source and purpose of the funds found with him.

