Bhopal: Gau-Kasht For Holika Dahan Up Six Times Since 2018

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The quantity of Gau-Kasht (cow-dung logs) used in Holika Dahan in the city has gone up almost six times over the past six years. In 2018, the Holika Dahan Committees had bought 1,150 quintals of Gau-Kasht whereas around 6,0000 quintals of eco-friendly cow-dung logs is likely to be purchased this year for the Holi-eve bonfires.

Holika Dahan will be held at more than 1,000 places in the city on Sunday night and of these, eco-friendly logs will be used at around 80% places to preserve the greenery and environment of Bhopal. According to coordinator of Gau-Kasht Samvardhan Evam Paryavaran Sanrakshan Samiti, Mamtesh Sharma, they had sold 5,450 quintal Gau-Kasht last year.

“So, we have set a target of 6000 quintals this year,” he said, adding that “We sold more than 2,000 quintals on Saturday and we are confident that we will cross the figure of 6000 quintals on Sunday.” Sharma said that the aim behind promoting Gau-Kasht is to save trees, environment and cows as well. More than 35,000 trees have been saved due to the use of Gau-Kasht so far, he claimed.

There are 15 Gau-Kasht sale points in the city and it is made in 24 Gaushalas (cowshed). The number was six in 2018. Besides Bhopal, Gau Kashth is also being made in other places including Sehore, Vidisha, Hoshangabad, Itarsi and Harda.

“We not only produce and sell Gau-Kasht but also make people aware about the need to save trees, the environment and cows. We are getting good response from them,” Sharma said, adding, “We have sold nine truck-loads of Gau-Kasht since morning. It is 5 pm now and only four bags are left unsold.” Each bag contains 30 kg of Gau-Kasht and is priced at Rs 300. The facility of online booking has been provided from this year. “We have received orders for 600 quintals of Gau-Kasht online,” Sharma said.