Bhopal: Six Principal District And Sessions Judges, 160 ADJs & Others Shifted

Representative Image | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Six Principal District and Sessions judges, 160 Additional District and Sessions judges and civil judges have been transfer in Madhya Pradesh. Kamal Joshi, special judge SC/ST (PA) Act, Bhopal has been made Principal District and Session judge Narsingpur. He will succeed Mahesh Kumar Sharma who has been shifted to Satna in the same capacity. Ajay Prakash Mishra, principal registrar High Court, Indore, has been made Principal District and Sessions Judge, Damoh. Renuka Kanchan has been shifted from Damoh to Mandsaur in same capacity.

Suresh Singh, special judge SC/ST court, Sehore, has been made principal District and Sessions judge Alirajpur. Satish Chandra Rai, special judge SC/ST court, Satna, has been transferred Principal District and Sessions judge, Seoni. Besides, 160 ADJs have been transferred in the state. ADJ Mahadev Prasad Namdev (Bhopal) has been transferred to Morena, ADJ SP Pandey (Bhopal) to Chhindwara; ADJ Tripti Pandey (Bhopal) to Chhindwara in same capacity.

ADJ Samrtia Singh Thakur has been shifted from Bhopal to Katni in same capacity and Suresh Kumar Suryavanshi (Bhopal) to Guna from Bhopal. SPS Bundela, secretary DLSA, Bhopal, has been transferred to Katni as ADJ. ADJ Raghuvir Prasad Patel has been shifted to Satna in same capacity. ADJ Ramesh Kumar Muralilal Bhagwati (Pichhore) will succeed Darmendra Tada in Bhopal.

ADJ and Secretary DLSA Sheopur Pawan Kumar Bandil has been shifted to Berasia(Bhopal). ADJ Raghogarh(Guna) Vijay Kumar Sharma will replace ADJ Rashmi Mishra in Bhopal. ADJ Maihar(Satna) Prashant Shukla to replace ADJ Raghuvir Patel in Bhopal. ADJ Rampur Baghelan(Satna) Jainudin Abdin to succeed ADJ Smrita Thakur in Bhopal. ADJ Pallavi Dwivedi of Bhind to replace ADJ Tripti Pandey in Bhopal. ADJ Arti Sharma has also been transferred to Bhopal district court in same capacity.

ADJ Pratap Mishra Banda (Sagar) shifted to Bhopal. ADJ Balram Yadav (Bhopal) transferred to Ratlam. ADJ Amit Ranjan Samadhiya shifted from Bhopal to Katni in same capacity. ADJ Bhopal Musa Khan made special judge Mandleshwar, and ADJ Rajeev Pal special judge Narsinghpur. Raj Shri Shrivastava special judge shifted to Bhopal from Narsinghpur in same capacity.