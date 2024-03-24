Bhopal: 1,014 Listed Criminals Nabbed Under 13th Combing Drive

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The officials of the Bhopal police commissionerate plunged into action on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday and laid their hands on 1,014 listed criminals, who had been evading the clutches of law since long. The senior police officials said the combing drive was conducted for the 13th time since the police commissionerate system became operational in the city.

Commissioner of police (CP) Harinarayan Chari Mishra told Free Press that the combing drive lasted for a period of seven hours and was aimed at nabbing the listed criminals to ensure the smooth conduct of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. He added that a total of 1,007 police personnel from across the city lent their contribution to the combing drive, which was carried out in all the four zones of Bhopal.

As per Mishra, the combing drives became operational at 11 pm on Friday and the maximum number of listed criminals was arrested from the Zone-1 of the city. The Zone-1 police nabbed as many as 278 criminals, while the Zone-2 police laid their hands on 209 criminals. The Zone-3 police managed to arrest 234 criminals and the Zone-4 police nabbed 262 criminals.

According to the data provided by the senior officials, a total of 7,014 listed criminals have been arrested by the police in all the 13 combing drives till date. The first such combing drive was conducted by the police on June 5, 2022. The officials said the arrested criminals have charges of bank fraud, cheque bounce, assault, murders, attempt-to-murder, rape and molestation registered against them.