 MP Man Gives Triple Talaq To Wife, Family Evicts His 3 Children From House
MP Man Gives Triple Talaq To Wife, Family Evicts His 3 Children From House

Victim Shama approached police.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 01, 2023, 06:23 PM IST
article-image
Man Awards Triple Talaq To Wife, Family Evicts Three Children From House | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man in Jabalpur allegedly awarded triple talaq to his wife following which his family evicted his three children from their house immediately.  Victim Shama then reached to the Superintendent of Police to report this matter. She alleged that no actions were taken by polic at that time.

Later, when the complaint was lodged police assured Shama of investigation and actions as per the charges. 

The matter pertains to Jabalpur, where Mohammad Sajid divorced his wife Shama just by shouting ‘Talaq’ thrice at her in the middle of his locality. The incident came to fore on Tuesday.

It is alleged that the victim’s in-laws refused to keep the three children at their home as soon as the divorce took place.  

