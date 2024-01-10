MP: Man Gives Triple Talaq To Second Wife Over Phone In Gwalior | Representative Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A case of triple talaq has come to light from Gwalior where a man pronounced triple talaq to his second wife over phone, police said on Wednesday. The woman also alleged that she had no idea about her husband’s first marriage. The victim has now registered a case against her husband.

According to information, the matter pertains to the Janak Ganj police station area of the city. The victim, Rani Khan, is a resident of Gende Wali Sadak area of the city. Rani had married Irfan Khan, a resident of Morena.

In her complaint, she has accused her husband of hiding his previous marriage and giving her triple talaq over phone.

The complainant said that at the time of marriage, she was not told that Irfan was already married. A few days ago, on December 15, Irfan had a fight with Rani and said 'talaq' to her thrice over phone.

Case registered under Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act

After this, the victim woman tried to contact him several times but he kept threatening to divorce her. The woman then finally decided to speak up and informed about the matter in Janak Ganj police station.

On her complaint, the police have registered a case against the accused Irfan Khan under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 and started investigation. Police said that they are searching for the accused.