Watch: Auto driver commits thefts wearing wife's clothes in Jabalpur, held

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Jabalpur police on Tuesday nabbed a thief who used to commit theft by wearing his wife's clothes, said an official.

The accused identified as Khem Singh of Dindori falling under the Madan Mahal police area has been arrested and is being interrogated in connection with the unsolved theft cases, said the police official.

On August 22 the accused had stolen Rs 1,25,000 including jewelry from the house of one Mukesh Upadhyay of Sudamanagar.

During the investigation, the police, from the CCTV footage, saw a man, dressed as a woman, climbing the wall of the house of the complainant on the night of the incident.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The police initially suspected it to be a eunuch but a detailed investigation revealed it to be Khem Singh of Dindhori, an autorickshaw driver by profession.

Khem Singh in his statement to the police during the investigation, accepted for committing the crime, stating that he used to come out as a woman to mislead the police in the investigation.

He revealed that Mukesh Upadhyay had assaulted him three years ago, for which he planned the theft to take revenge.

Read Also MP: Campaign in Bhopal to stop use of newspapers for serving eatables