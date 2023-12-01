MP: Man Caught With Gold Biscuit Worth ₹9 Lakh In Jabalpur | File photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Jabalpur railway police have seized a gold biscuit worth Rs 9 lakh from a man on Friday afternoon. The Government Railway Police (GRP) have also arrested the man and started interrogating him.

According to information, GRP took the major action at Madan Mahal station after receiving a tip from an informer. The value of the seized gold is around Rs 9 lakh. The accused has been identified as Kanchedi Lal, a resident of Gadarwara. The accused was hiding the biscuit in the pocket of a shirt kept in his bag. .

GRP has given the information regarding the incident to the Income Tax and GST Department as well.

GRP station in-charge Shashi Dhurve said that in view of the assembly elections, the GRP police team is continuously keeping an eye on every suspicious person at the station. On Friday afternoon, Madan Mahal outpost in-charge Rajesh Raj along with his staff was checking at the station.

Accused failed to produce any documents

Meanwhile, a suspicious youth was found sitting on platform number one. When the GRP interrogated him, he initially became reluctant. But when the police searched the items kept in his bag, they found a gold plate which weighed about 100 grams. The accused could not produce any documents related to the gold biscuit.