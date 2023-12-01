MP Election 2023: Poll Commission Adds More Tables For Counting Day In 16 Districts

Representative Image | PTI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan on Friday, has permitted to increase the number of tables for courting in 16 out of 230 assembly constituencies of Madhya Pradesh. Maximum 21 tables would be installed in each of the 16 constituencies.

Also, in another 161 out of 230 constituencies, a minimum of 14 tables are to be installed.

As per the previously decided arrangement, the Commission had decided to set up 14 tables for counting EVM votes in every assembly constituency. However, district election officials reported that the declaration of results may get delayed due to lack of manpower.

After this, Chief Electoral Officer Rajan had sought a proposal from the collectors to increase the counting table and sent it to the Election Commission. This has been approved by the Election Commission in the order issued on 29 November.

Constituencies with maximum tables

The 16 constituencies where 21 tables are to be installed are- Ater, Bhind, Gwalior Rural, Gwalior, Gwalior East, Baihar, Seoni, Kewalari, Lakhnadon, Multai, Amla, Ghodadongri, Bhainsdehi, Narela, Sendhwa, Barwani.

Constituencies with 16 tables

The constituencies where only 16 tables are to be installed are-

Alirajpur, Shajapur, Bhopal North, Berasia, Pipariya, Sohagpur, Amarwada, Parswara, Balaghat, Lanji, Sihora, Jabalpur West, Bargi, Churhat, Sidhi, Sihawal, Dhauhani, Rajnagar, Karera, Pohri, Shivpuri, Pichhor, Kolaras, Lahar and Seoni Malwa.

Constituencies with minimum tables

The constituencies where only 14 tables are to be installed are-

Apart from this, counting will be done by placing 14 tables on all the assembly seats where 16 to 21 tables are not allowed, the number of such assembly seats is 161.

Also, Mandla, Budhni and Ashta will have 17 tables.

Morena, Mehgaon, Bhander, Niwari, Prithvipur, Maihar, Rampur Baghelan, Patan, Panagar, Bichhiya, Niwas, Barghat, Betul, Sanchi, Bhojpur, Udaipur, Burhanpur, Rajpur, Pansemal, Jobat and Dhar will have 18 tables.

And Sevdha, Datia, Huzur, Govindpura will have 20 tables.

Five tables increased for postal ballots

Based on the reports received from the districts, a proposal was sent by the Chief Electoral Officer to increase the number of tables for counting of postal votes, after which permission has been given to install a maximum of five tables. Collectors have been authorised to count postal votes by setting up two to five tables in most of the assembly seats.

According to information, postal votes will be counted first. Its results will also be declared earlier than the EVM votes.