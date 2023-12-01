Madhya Pradesh Elections Exit Poll A 'Conspiracy' By BJP To Influence Govt Employees Ahead Of Counting, Congress' Jitu Patwari Hits Out (WATCH)

Exit Polls Sprout Opposing Opinions From Various Politicians: Take A Read |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A day after most of the exit polls gave majority to BJP in Madhya Pradesh, Congress leader Jitu Patwari has made a strong accusations against the saffron party.

Patwari has termed the exit polls as a 'conspiracy' by the ruling BJP to influence government employees

BJP Fears Repulsion From Government Employees & Officers: Patwari

In a video posted by MP Congress, Jitu Patwari has alleged that the predictions shown by the exit polls on Thursday is basically a conspiracy of BJP as the saffron party is all shaken up after seeing the sudden inclination of public towards Congress party.

“I believe the predictions displayed by various TV channels yesterday are far from reality! Those exit polls are entirely misleading. I request the Congress workers to not be disheartened by those assumptions,” said Patwari.

He continued, “Oppressed by the state, the government employees and officials have developed a support for Congress. This has cause fear among the BJP leaders. They also fear that the counting won’t be clean and unbiased and that is why they have crafted such a conspiracy.”

Patwari also made an appeal for neat & neutral counting of the votes from the election staff.

On Exit Polls, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra says, "I have been saying that we will win around 150 seats... PM Modi has done the work where the poor people have benefitted... As soon as Shivraj Singh Chouhan came into power, he introduced schemes…

Reactions From Other Politicians

Narottam Mishra

In response to the state exit poll results that were made public on Thursday night, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win more than 150 seats in the state assembly elections.

"I am confident that we would win about 150 seats at the outset. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has implemented programs like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), Ujjwala Yojana, and Ayushman Bharat scheme that have benefited the impoverished. In a similar vein, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched numerous initiatives to help the underprivileged as soon as he took office. Speaking to ANI on Friday in the Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh, the home minister declared, "We are confident that we will win more than 150 seats."

Reacting to Kamal Nath’s reaction, Mishra said sarcastically, “Everybody knows how Congress has ruled in the past.”

Robert Vadra says, "...I don't believe in exit polls too much. I believe in the real result, which is on Dec 3...I've met a lot of people in the last few months, people want a change. People are upset, especially in Madhya Pradesh. They were upset about how…

Robert Vardra

Businessman Robert Vadra said on Thursday that he has sensed that people want change and that he is confident that the Congress will win Madhya Pradesh and other states.

"I don't place a lot of trust in exit surveys. Vadra expressed his excitement for the December 3 true result, saying, "I am waiting for the real results."

"In the past few months, I've met a lot of individuals, and it's obvious that they desire change. People are angry with the MP government in particular. Although the exit polls had indicated that the BJP would win in Karnataka, the people had given the Congress a mandate, and that this will also happen in Madhya Pradesh and other states,” he concluded.

Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishvas Sarang says, "BJP will form the govt in Madhya Pradesh comfortably, with a majority...I don't wish to comment on the exit polls..."

Vishwas Sarang

Refraining from commenting on the exit polls, Minister of Bhopal Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation of Madhya Pradesh Vishvas Sarang said, “With a majority, the BJP will easily form the government in Madhya Pradesh...I have nothing to say about the exit polls."