"BJP Will Come In Power Everywhere": Sadhvi Pragya On Exit Poll Results

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As the exit poll results predicted a BJP victory in Madhya Pradesh, BJP's Bhopal MP Sadhvi Pragya exuded confidence of party's victory in all five states.

Speaking to media, BJP leader Sadhvi Pragya said that "The BJP is going to come in power everywhere. The Public has shown confidence in the people, they have seen the work from the Centre to the state Government, that is why BJP will come in power".

Most exit polls predicted BJP having a clear advantage in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, a clear edge to Congress in Chhattisgarh and Telangana and that the ruling MNF was ahead in power sweepstakes in Mizoram.

Reacting to the exit poll results in Madhya Pradesh, former Chief Minister of MP Kamal Nath appealed to the party workers not to get affected by most exit polls predicting a BJP win.

In a post on X, Congress leader Kamal Nath said, "I want to remind all Congress workers of their strength. You people are the power of Congress and it is because of your hard work and dedication that the public has voted overwhelmingly in support of the Congress Party. When the counting of votes begins on December 3, the public will put a stamp on the Congress government." Stating that a country is run by vision, not by television, Kamal Nath said, "Many exit polls have shown Congress party forming the government while some exit polls are saying otherwise. Don't let all this distract you." However, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh thanked the women voters of the state, saying "Kaante ki takkar', 'Kaante ki takkar'...'Laadli behna ne saare kaante nikaal diye (What neck-to-neck fight? The daughters and sisters seems to have set us on the road to victory." The exit polls for all five states was declared just after the completion of Telangana elections.

Five states went to the polls this month with counting slated for December 3. The polling in five states that are in northern, eastern and southern parts of the country, came months before the next Lok Sabha polls.