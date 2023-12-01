Indore: Charred Body Of Pharma Company Manager's Wife Found In Flat

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The charred body of the wife of a manager of a pharmaceutical company was found at her place in the Lasudia police station jurisdiction on Thursday. It is said that there was an explosion in the flat but the police believed that she immolated herself as the room was locked from inside. TV and other goods were found burnt so the investigation is on to know the exact circumstances under which the incident happened. Lasudia police station in charge Taresh Kumar Soni said that the deceased has been identified as Swati Fadnis, 50 years, a resident of Raj Town in Satellite Junction Township.

Her charred body was found in the house around 5 pm. The residents of the township heard an explosion in the house and informed the police. Police reached the spot and found the door locked from inside. They opened the door and found the charred body of Swati lying on the floor. The television was also found burnt. The bottle of sanitizer was also there due to which the flames spread.

Police said that the woman's husband Dilip Fadnis is a manager at a pharmaceutical company in Dewas. Police believed that the woman committed suicide by immolating herself as the door of the flat was locked from inside. However, the autopsy report is awaited and further investigation is underway.