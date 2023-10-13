MP: Man Caught With 38 Kg Silver At Bhopal Railway Station

Representative Picture

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 38-year-old man was caught with 37.772 kilograms of silver at a railway station in the state capital Bhopal, an official said on Friday.

The youth has been identified as Mohan Singh Maran, a resident of Nishatpura, Karond locality, Bhopal. He was caught during checking at the Bhopal railway station by the GRP (Government Railway Police) team.

The accused also presented the receipt which was found suspicious and later GRP handed him over to the Income Tax officers.

GRP Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Bittu Sharma told ANI, "In view of the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, a joint team of GRP and RPF has been formed and instructed to conduct intensive checking, so that illegal drugs and other smuggling can be stopped."

During checking, a person was spotted escaping from the police and was carrying a shoulder bag and a trolley bag. When he was caught and his bag was checked, about 37.772 kg of silver was found in it, the officer said.

He added that during interrogation the accused did not give any authentic information about the silver. He had only a platform ticket. After that senior officers were informed about the matter and then the Income Tax Department team was called. The silver was confiscated and was handed over to the Income Tax Department.

The accused was able to tell where the silver was coming from. He also presented the receipt which was found suspicious. The accused has been handed over to the Income Tax Department and further action will be taken by them, DSP Sharma added.

