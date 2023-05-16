On Cam: Man catches his estranged wife with lover in MP's Gwalior, starts beating her in public

FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Gwalior’s Phoolbagh intersection turned into a wrestling ring when a man caught his wife with her lover. Furious, he started beating her wife in public, which further led to scuffle between him and her family. A video of the incident also went viral on social media on Tuesday.

According to information, the husband and the wife often entered into heated arguments and their matter is under way in court. On Tuesday, the police had called them for a statement when the man got angry seeing his wife with her lover. Interestingly, the woman’s lover’s wife was also present on the spot.

The matter pertains to Bahodapur police station area. The man lives on rent with his wife, but due to a mutual dispute, the marriage did not last long and the matter reached the court.

When the wife and her lover along with the lover's wife reached the Phoolbagh crossroad of the city, the husband and his relatives also reached there. Soon, a scuffle ensued between both the parties, in which the woman’s lover was thrashed fiercely.

According to the police, no one has filed a complaint in the matter yet.