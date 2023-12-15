MP: ‘Mama, Bhaiya…’ Check Out Former CM Shivraj’s New Social Media Bio

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, has updated his social media bio for the second time since Mohan Yadav replaced him on the top chair. Fondly known as ‘Mama’ by the children and brother to his ‘Ladli Behnas’, Chouhan has added ‘Mama’ and ‘Bhaiya’ in the bio section of X (formerly Twitter).

During the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, a subtle yet significant change unfolded in the digital realm on Wednesday. There was a noticeable change in the official bio of Chouhan’s X handle, transitioning from "Chief Minister" to "Former Chief Minister." The swift update indicated a notable shift in leadership, marking the conclusion of one chapter and the beginning of another.

Meanwhile, the official profile picture of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO)’s X handle underwent a significant transformation in its profile picture, transitioning from the portrait of the former Chief Minister, Chouhan, to a portrayal of the newly elected leader, Mohan Yadav. This change in the visual identity resonated with the ceremonial handover of power, symbolizing a transition in leadership. The updated profile picture visually marked the beginning of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's tenure, capturing the essence of a new era in the state's governance.