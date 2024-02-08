 MP: Major Tragedy Averted As Fire Breaks Out In MPEB Store In Chhindwara
Anamika PathakUpdated: Thursday, February 08, 2024, 01:17 PM IST
Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): A sudden fire broke out in the area store of MPEB located at Chandangaon adjacent to Chhindwara city, early in the morning on Thursday. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident and the fire was brought under control within time.

As soon as information about the fire was received, Collector Manoj Pushp, Additional Collector KC Bopche, Chhindwara SDM Sudhir Jain along with the team of District Administration, Police, Municipal Corporation and MPEB reached the spot and the fire was brought under control with administrative promptness.

Fuel and many electronic items including MPEB transformers were kept in the store. There is a residential area nearby. A major accident was averted due to timely control of the fire due to administrative promptness and understanding.

12 fire brigades called

Executive Engineer Area Store Chhindwara MPEB S.B. Singh said that when the fire was detected suddenly in the morning, the district administration officials were immediately informed about it. After this, the teams of District Administration, Police and Municipal Corporation and MPEB Superintending Engineer Khushiyal Shivanshi immediately reached the spot.

The fire could be controlled quickly by calling 12 fire brigades from Chhindwara Municipal Corporation as well as Chaurai, Parasia and Amarwada etc.

