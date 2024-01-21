MP: Luxury Sedan Car Rams Into Four Vehicles In Chhatarpur, 3 Injured | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A recklessly-driven luxury Sedan car rammed into four vehicles on Friday late night, and ended up injuring three persons in the incident, the police said on Saturday. The police added that the driver of the car fled after the incident, while the vehicle was seized by the police. Kotwali police station TI Arvind Kuzur told the meida that the incident took place on the Fauladi Kalam road on Friday night at around 9 pm.

According to sources, the car was being driven by a woman at a high speed, which lost control at the spot and rammed into four vehicles one by one, including an e-rickshaw, two cars and a bike. After the crash, the car went and bumped into an oxygen cylinder, due to which it stopped. The woman driving the car, as well as a man sitting adjacent to her decamped from the car swiftly and fled the spot. People flocked the location and informed the police. Three persons were injured in the incident, who were speedily taken to the hospital for treatment. The police seized the vehicle, and search is on for the accused driver.

MP: Injured Sambar Battered To Death In Satna Area

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A group of villagers battered an injured samhar (a large Asian deer) to death in the Babupur area on Saturday, official sources said. The injured Sambar was found in a farmland near Babupur outpost. The villagers reached the spot and battered the animal to death. The forest officials are inquiring into the incident which came to light after a video went viral, and the administration swung into action. Such an incident took place for the first time in Satna district.