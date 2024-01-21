MP: CM Yadav Visits Sagar, Promises To Establish State University, Makes Other Announcements | FP Photo

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): State chief minister (CM) Mohan Yadav paid a visit to the Sagar district for the first time after assuming the post of CM on Saturday, where he was bid a warm welcome.Flowers were showered on him, and he was welcomed in the Bundelkhandi style. During his visit, he made several announcements while addressing the Jan Aabhar Yatra there Official sources said that a Jan Aabhar Yatra was organised in light of CM Yadav’s visit to the district on Saturday.

The Yatra was held for a distance of 1.5 kilometres, and the general public, public representatives and the political dignitaries were present on the occasion. Addressing the Jan Abhaar Yatra, CM Yadav said that the state government will soon establish a university there. He reflected back on the independence struggle, and said that at a time when other Indian states had given in to the British, Bundelkhand stood strong against them and fought back.

Continuing his statements, CM Yadav said that apart from the establishment of the state university, other development projects will be introduced there too for industrial development. He added that the state of the roads will be improved there too. He assured the residents of Sagar that January 22, the date of Ram temple consecration ceremony shall be celebrated as Diwali in Sagar. BJP state president VD Sharma was also present on the occasion, who expressed gratitude towards Sagar for BJP’s historic win in the assembly polls 2023.

The school students too, ensured their presence and thanked him for banning loudspeakers across the state. Other social service organisations expressed gratitude to him for banning the sale of eggs, meat and other non vegetarian products in open. Bundeli songs as well as dances were staged on the occasion. The Jan Aabhar Yatra began from the police line gate, and passed through the Vivekananad square, Zila panchayat square, Church square, Laal school, Jhanda Chowk and Kali trijunction to end at the MLB school trijunction. CM Yadav also hailed slogans of Jai Shree Ram on the occasion, in light of the Ram temple consecration ceremony scheduled in Ayodhya on January 22.