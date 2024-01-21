MP Polity: Many In Congress May Quit Party, BJP Leaders Joining Rival Camp In A Dilemma |

Bhopal (Madhya Pardesh): There is an upheaval in the Congress after the BJP formed a government in Madhya Pradesh. In the midst of this chaos, many Congress leaders may switch over to the BJP. The disciplinary committee of the Congress has expelled many leaders from the party and served notices on some of them. These leaders have begun to search for other options. Former general secretary of the state unit Pramod Gugalia resigned from the party on Saturday. There are reports that Antar Singh Darbar, who rebelled against the party and fought the election as an independent candidate, joined the BJP.

Former legislator of the Congress Rakesh Mavai switched over to the BJP on Friday. A few leaders who joined the Congress before the assembly election are in a dilemma. On the other hand, some of them are trying to return to the BJP. Among those who joined the Congress from the BJP, only Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat won the election.

Apart from that, there are a few leaders, who joined the Congress but did not get the tickets, are also planning to return to their parent party. Some of them who were associated with the BJP for a long may be given reentry in the party. Keeping in mind the upcoming Lok Sabha election, the BJP may also give membership to some leaders. According to sources in the BJP, many leaders wish to return to the party fold, but the state leadership of the party will take a decision on it.