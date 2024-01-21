 MP Polity: Many In Congress May Quit Party, BJP Leaders Joining Rival Camp In A Dilemma
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Polity: Many In Congress May Quit Party, BJP Leaders Joining Rival Camp In A Dilemma

MP Polity: Many In Congress May Quit Party, BJP Leaders Joining Rival Camp In A Dilemma

There are reports that Antar Singh Darbar, who rebelled against the party and fought the election as an independent candidate, joined the BJP.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, January 21, 2024, 08:38 AM IST
article-image
MP Polity: Many In Congress May Quit Party, BJP Leaders Joining Rival Camp In A Dilemma |

Bhopal (Madhya Pardesh): There is an upheaval in the Congress after the BJP formed a government in Madhya Pradesh. In the midst of this chaos, many Congress leaders may switch over to the BJP. The disciplinary committee of the Congress has expelled many leaders from the party and served notices on some of them. These leaders have begun to search for other options. Former general secretary of the state unit Pramod Gugalia resigned from the party on Saturday. There are reports that Antar Singh Darbar, who rebelled against the party and fought the election as an independent candidate, joined the BJP.

Former legislator of the Congress Rakesh Mavai switched over to the BJP on Friday. A few leaders who joined the Congress before the assembly election are in a dilemma. On the other hand, some of them are trying to return to the BJP. Among those who joined the Congress from the BJP, only Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat won the election.

Apart from that, there are a few leaders, who joined the Congress but did not get the tickets, are also planning to return to their parent party. Some of them who were associated with the BJP for a long may be given reentry in the party. Keeping in mind the upcoming Lok Sabha election, the BJP may also give membership to some leaders. According to sources in the BJP, many leaders wish to return to the party fold, but the state leadership of the party will take a decision on it.

Read Also
MP: Kar Sevak Recalls Ram Mandir Movement Ahead Of Pran Pratishtha In Dhar
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Tax System To Be Improved To Increase Panchayats’ Income

MP: Tax System To Be Improved To Increase Panchayats’ Income

Madhya Pardesh: Sagar Civic Body Plans Events To Celebrate Idol Consecration

Madhya Pardesh: Sagar Civic Body Plans Events To Celebrate Idol Consecration

MP: CM Yadav Visits Sagar, Promises To Establish State University, Makes Other Announcements

MP: CM Yadav Visits Sagar, Promises To Establish State University, Makes Other Announcements

MP Polity: Shivraj, Sharma, Singh Get Notice After Defamation Case

MP Polity: Shivraj, Sharma, Singh Get Notice After Defamation Case

Bhopal: Consecration Fervour Grips City Of Lakes

Bhopal: Consecration Fervour Grips City Of Lakes