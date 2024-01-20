MP: Kar Sevak Recalls Ram Mandir Movement Ahead Of Pran Pratishtha In Dhar | FP Photo

Dedla (Dhar): As the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya draws near, the devotees of Lord Rama, particularly kar sevaks who participated in the Ram Mandir movement in the early 1990s, are filled with joy. One such kar sevak, Jagdish Raghuvanshi, 75, played an active role in the movement during the 90s. Raghuvanshi vividly recalls the chaos and destruction that followed the collapse of the Babri Masjid. He shared his experience of sustaining severe injuries during the incident and undergoing extensive treatment for his lost leg in both Faizabad and Lucknow.

Despite his physical challenges, Raghuvanshi remains determined to rebuild his life and make a positive impact in his small village of Dedla, just 10 kilometres away from Dhar district headquarters. At the age of 43, Raghuvanshi and two other kar sevaks, Mohanlal and Jaswant Singh Panwar, from Dhar district, secretly made their way to Ayodhya.

FP Photo

Overwhelmed by the sight, they could not help but feel a mix of emotions—pride, hope, and a sense of accomplishment for being part of such a historic moment. Raghuvanshi, who lost his leg after falling from the dome of the mosque, underwent a 38-day treatment in Faizabad and Lucknow hospitals, before being taken to his native village by his family. Despite the struggles, Raghuvanshi is happy to see the end of the 500-year "exile of Ramlalla".

However, Raghuvanshi's financial condition deteriorated after losing his leg. He was no longer able to work and had to sell his 25 bigha land. It was a hard reality for him to face, knowing that his livelihood and source of income had been taken away. With a heavy heart, he knew he had to find alternative ways to support himself and his family in the face of this adversity. Though some of his friends suggest that the government should provide financial assistance to the kar sevaks who lost their lives or became disabled during the movement, Raghuvanshi believes did it all for Lord Rama and it is ultimately the government's decisons.