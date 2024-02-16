MP: Looted Bullion Trader By Throwing Chilli In His Eyes, Notorious ‘Mirchi Gang’ Busted In Gwalior

MP: Gwalior Crime Branch 4 Of 'Mirchi Gang', Accused Of Looting Bullion Trader After Throwing Chilli Powder At Him |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Gwalior Crime Branch on Friday busted the vicious gang who allegedly threw chilli powder in a bullion trader's eyes and looted his bag full of gold, silver and cash. The mastermind among the four arrested miscreants has been involved in many robbery incidents in the past as well and are also known as ‘Mirchi Gang’. The police have also recovered the looted goods from the accused.

The robbery took place on January 28, when bullion trader Rakesh Soni was going home from his jewelery shop located near Radhakrishna Temple under Mohana police station area. The accused, residents of the Mohana area, arrived on a motorcycle, threw chilli powder in Soni’s eyes and ran away after snatching the bag containing gold, silver ornaments and cash.

Taking the robbery incident seriously, teams of Crime Branch, Mohana and Ghatigaon police stations were deployed to nab the accused.

Meanwhile, information was received from an informer that the miscreants had been seen near the bridge of Parvati river in an attempt to sell the looted goods. All four suspects were surrounded and arrested by the police teams that reached the spot.

Looted ornaments, cash recovered

On asking the names and addresses of the arrested miscreants, the first one identified himself as a resident of Shivhare Colony, the second as a resident of Pani ki Tanki, Mohana, the third as a resident of Kushwaha Mohalla and the fourth as a resident of Dada Mohalla in Mohana.

Gwalior SP Rajesh Chandel said, “Gold and silver jewelery and cash have been recovered by the police team from the possession of the arrested accused. Among the arrested accused is a criminal living in Shivhare Colony. He is a vicious vehicle thief who has carried out many incidents of vehicle theft in the past also.”