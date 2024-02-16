MP: Elderly Man Crushed By Dumper In Narmadapuram, Angry Mob Thrashes Driver

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): In a heart-wrenching incident, an elderly man was crushed to death by a dumper in Narmadapuram on Thursday. After the incident, an angry mob attacked the dumper driver, after pulling him out of the vehicle. They dragged him on the ground, kicked, punched and beat him with sticks, visuals of which surfaced on Friday.

In the visuals, the dead body of the elderly person can be seen under the rear tire of the dumper while the crowd is beating the driver. Some people can also be seen trying to save the driver from the crowd. Shobhapur Chowki Police has registered a case against the driver in this matter and arrested him. A report has also been lodged by the driver against unknown people.

Elderly was trying to cross road when the dumper hit him

Meanwhile, the deceased has been identified as Prahlad Jat (80), a resident of Shobhapur. According to the police, at 11 am on Thursday morning a dumper filled with ashes was standing on the roadside. Its cleaner had gone to get samosas. The elderly was trying to cross the road, when the driver moved the dumper forward. The elderly got hit and the rear tire of the dumper ran over him, killing him on the spot.

Shobhapur outpost in-charge Megha Udeniya said that the driver, Sanjay Korku, has been arrested. The accused who beat the driver will also be caught on the basis of the video.