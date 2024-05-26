MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Political Parties Maintain Vigil Near Strong Room 24x7 In Searing Sun | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Though the severe heatwave is gripping the region, the representatives of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress are camping outside the strong rooms where the electronic voting machines (EVMs) are stored. As the political climate heats up with weather, both parties remain vigilant.

Both parties have made extensive arrangements to ensure their representatives can withstand the oppressive conditions. The polling for all the 29 Lok Sabha constituencies was held in four phases in the state and it ended on May 13. The results will be declared on June 4.

Arun Shrivastav, the Congress candidate from Bhopal, said party workers were camping near strong room 24 x 7. They aren’t leaving the area, not even for a second. “To combat the heat, we have installed three coolers near the strong room to provide relief to vigilant members,” he added.

Though no one from BJP has been stationed outside the strong room in Bhopal and the party hasn’t assigned duty to anyone in this regard, the BJP workers are vigilant in other districts. Darshan Singh Choudhary, the BJP candidate from Hoshangabad, is currently campaigning in Odisha.

Choudhary said his party workers were tirelessly overseeing the strong room. “Despite scorching heat, our party workers sit near strong room daily and monitor everything. We have provided them everything to protect them from heat,” he told Free Press.

Sanjay Sharma, the Congress candidate from Hoshangabad, explained party’s strategic approach to combating the heat. “To combat heat, we have assigned shifts of 8 hours each to our representatives. After completing their duty, they go back to the hotel we have booked for them”.