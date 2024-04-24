MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Electioneering For 6 Seats Going To Polls In Second Phase Ends

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Electioneering for the second phase of the Lok Sabha election in Madhya Pradesh ended on Wednesday. Hoshangabad, Rewa, Satna, Damoh, Khajuraho and Timakgarh are going to polls in this phase on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP’s national president JP Nadda, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi held public meetings in these constituencies.

Modi addressed public meetings in Damoh and Hoshangabad. In this phase, the important leaders like Union Minister Veerendra Khatik, BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma, BJP MP Ganesh Singh are in the fray. In this phase, the Congress is contesting only five seats. Party’s present legislator Siddharth Kushwaha and former MLA Sanjay Sharma are trying their luck.

As there is no strong candidate against Sharma in Khajuraho, the election in this seat has become a cakewalk for him. Nevertheless, Congress candidate Siddharth Kushwaha is giving a tough fight to BJP MP Ganesh Singh in the Satna Lok Sabha constituency. In Tikamgarh, Khatik is facing Congress’s Pankaj Ahirwar. The fight is between Congress’s Neelam Mishra and BJP’s Janardan Mishra in Rewa.

In Damoh, BJP’s Rahul Lodhi is locked in a battle with Congress’s Tarwar Lodhi. Similarly, the ruling party’s Darshan Singh Choudhary is facing Sanjay Sharma of the Congress in Hoshangabad.

After the end of electioneering, both the national parties have begun to work on a strategy for the polling day. In the first phase, as polling percentage was low, the BJP is worried about it. So, the party is making efforts to increase the voting percentage. The booth workers have been told to pay attention to polling of votes.