PM Modi's Road Show In Bhopal: Roads Barricaded As Countdown Begins; Check Diverted Route HERE

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As the clock ticks closer to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bhopal roadshow on Wednesday evening, commuters have stated rushing in to their destinations to avoid traffic jams. A thrilling roadshow is on the cards, promising to light up the city's political mood.

Preparations are done and officials are conducting the final checks.

To ensure everything runs smoothly, careful planning has been done to manage traffic. Different routes have been mapped out to help people get to the event without any hassle.

Diverted Routes For Hassle Free Travel:

If you're coming from places like Indore or Dewas, buses will take you to the Halalpur bus stand via specific roads like Khajuri Road and Bairagarh.

Traveling from Rajgarh-Byawara, buses will use routes via Mubarakpur Chauraha and Khajuri Road to arrive at the Halalpur bus stand.

To reach the ISBT bus stand, buses will go through Patel Nagar Chauraha and Prabhat Chauraha, making it convenient for everyone.

And if you need to reach destinations such as the Railway Station or Nadra Bus Stand, buses can use routes from Gandhinagar Chauraha through Karond Chauraha after 9:30 PM, ensuring accessibility during late hours.

For those moving between the old and new parts of the city, buses will take specific paths like Board Office Chauraha and DB Mall Chauraha. These routes will make it easy for everyone to get where they need to be.

Modi Visited Sagar, Harda Before Bhopal:

Before arriving in Bhopal for the roadshow, Prime Minister visited Sagar and Harda (Betul). This marks the fifth occasion for him to visit state since the announcement of Lok Sabha Elections.

The roadshow is set to cover a distance of 1.5 km, starting from the old Vidhan Sabha to the New Market area. Scheduled to commence around 7 pm, the event will see the deployment of nearly 2,000 police personnel, including 24 IPS officers, to ensure security throughout the roadshow.