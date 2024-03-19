MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Cabinet Minister Rakesh Singh Inaugurates BJP Election Office In Jabalpur, Express Confidence In Modi's Victory

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Minister of Public Works Rakesh Singh, along with Lok Sabha candidate Ashish Dubey inaugurated the BJP election office in Jabalpur on Tuesday.

Lok Sabha candidate Ashish Dubey, along with Cabinet Minister Rakesh Singh and all legislators, graced the event. Rakesh Singh expressed confidence in BJP's preparations, asserting a resounding victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

When questioned about the opposition candidate against Ashish Dubey, Rakesh Singh remarked, "This question should be directed to the Congress party because they haven't announced their candidates yet. Our candidates are ready."

"Whenever Congress prepares a candidate, either they fall ill, else, they end up joining the BJP", he added.

Meanwhile, Congress continues to delay the announcement of its candidate, reflecting an atmosphere of uncertainty. The top leadership of the Congress, who prepares a leader to become a candidate, falls ill, and when pressure mounts to contest elections, they end up joining the BJP, which indicates a fearful atmosphere within the Congress, where no one wants to stand against the BJP in the electoral arena.

Notably, a campaign office for the Lok Sabha elections has been established near the Madan Mahal Flyover Bridge at Nagpal Garden, serving as the operational hub for electoral activities in the western constituency.