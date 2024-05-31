MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'BJP Will Win All 29 Seats With Historic Majority,' Claims BJP Chief VD Sharma

Madhya Pradesh BJP President VD Sharma | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief V D Sharma on Friday expressed confidence over making a clean sweep in Lok Sabha election 2024 in the state saying the party would win all 29 seats with a historic majority.

"Just as the people of MP blessed us in the state assembly poll last year, we will get a historic success in the Lok Sabha election in the state as well. We all have campaigned together with team spirit for the Lok Sabha poll in the state. Today, I am proud to say that BJP will win all 29 seats with a historic majority in the state," Sharma said while addressing a press conference in Bhopal.

He added that the results of LS poll on June 4 would become a subject of research for political analysts in Madhya Pradesh.

"During the previous general elections, the BJP got 58 percent votes in the state. This time our target was to increase the vote share by 10 percent and this time the BJP will get 68 percent votes in the state," he added.

Stating details about the campaign led by top leadership of the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP chief said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi held eight public meetings and 2 roadshows in Madhya Pradesh. Home Minister Amit Shah held 4 public meetings, one roadshow, one cluster meeting, booth conference and an intellectuals' conference. Similarly, BJP chief JP Nadda held 7 public meetings, an intellectuals' conference and two cluster meetings. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held six public meetings in the state." On the other hand, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has done around 180 public meetings and 58 road shows in Madhya Pradesh. He also campaigned in 12 states covering 72 parliamentary seats across the country for the Lok Sabha election, Sharma said.

Meanwhile, addressing the media persons on the occasion, CM Mohan Yadav said, "The entire Lok Sabha election is considered to be BJP vs Congress in Madhya Pradesh but Congress has slowly taken the path of decline here. We all must be realising how low the morale of Congress has fallen. We all have seen that when Arvind Kejriwal's storm was blowing and contested polls against Modi from varanasi in 2014, PM Modi had defeated him." During the 2014 general election, it was said to get a full majority and the party got a full majority. In the previous 2019 LS poll, it was said to win 300 seats and the BJP accomplished it. Now it is said to get 400 seats and the sign of it is visible, CM Yadav said.

"PM Modi's tsunami is going on across the country and definitely we will cross 400 seats. It is also true that they (opposition) will make excuses of EVM being faulty," he added.

Lok Sabha poll in Madhya Pradesh was conducted in four phases. The first phase of polling was held on April 19, the second phase took place on April 26, the third phase on May 7 and fourth phase of polling concluded on May 13.

Polling for six seats each was conducted in the first phase and second phase, nine parliamentary seats went to the polls in the third phase and eight seats in the fourth and final phase of the state.

The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

With 29 Lok Sabha constituencies, Madhya Pradesh ranks sixth among all states in terms of its representation in the Lower House. Of these, 10 seats are reserved for SC and ST candidates, while the remaining 19 are unreserved.