MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Allotment Of Districts To In-Charge Ministers After LS Poll Results

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Once the Lok Sabha election results are out, the government will announce the names of the district in-charge ministers. The ministers are being made in-charge of districts after six months of formation of the cabinet. Discussions were held several times to allot districts to the ministers, but it could not be done, because the ruling party’s central leadership did not put their seal on it.

The results of the parliamentary election will be out on June 4. A discussion over allotment of districts will be held when the election results are out. Because of the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), development work in districts is moving at a snail’s pace. When the MCC is lifted, the government has to dispose of the work in districts.

As there is no in-charge minister, meetings of the district planning committee cannot be held. So, many development projects will stop. The district in-charge ministers have various types of rights. Tenders for any work and the cases transfer of officials in districts get approval in meetings presided over by in-charge ministers.

As the state government did not announce the names of the district in-charge ministers, many projects got stuck. According to sources, after the MCC is lifted, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma will allot districts to the ministers. A list containing the names of the district in-charge ministers will be sent to the Central leadership for approval. And once it gets their nod, the list will be issued.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two IAS officials were transferred in state on Friday. Lokesh Kumar Jatav, secretary, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Conservation Department, has been shifted as secretary, Finance Department. He will also have additional charge of commissioner, Treasurer and Accounts. Frank A Nobel, deputy secretary, Urban Development and Housing Department has been posted as Deputy Secretary, Finance Department.

Additional municipal commissioner transferred

State government has transferred Pawan Kumar Singh, Additional Commissioner, Bhopal Municipal Corporation, as incharge joint director, Urban Administration and Development, Rewa Division. Rajesh Shrivastava, deputy director, Directorate, Urban Administration and Development is now incharge, Joint Director, Urban Administration and Development, Sagar Division.