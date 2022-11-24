e-Paper Get App
MP: Licence of 15 FPS suspended in Bhopal district

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 24, 2022, 10:35 PM IST
FP Photo
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Licence of 15 government-run fair-price shops (FPS) have been suspended after irregularities found during investigation in Bhopal district on Thursday. A case has also been registered against FPS operators.

In view of the fact that there should be no inconvenience to the consumers in getting ration under the public distribution system (PDS), the suspended fair price shops have been temporarily attached to the other government fair price shops.

District supply officer Meena Malakar said that the government fair price shops of Bhopal were investigated by the directorate of food. Based on the irregularities mentioned in the reports received, the licences of a total of 15 government fair-price shops have been suspended with immediate effect and cases have been registered against them. Consumers of these FPS have been attached to the nearest FPS shop so that they would not face any problem in getting ration.

