e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: General Officer Commanding-in-Chief visits Sudarshan Chakra Corps

Bhopal: General Officer Commanding-in-Chief visits Sudarshan Chakra Corps

Lieutenant General AK Singh lauded innovative ideas and professional performance of Sudarshan Chakra Corps.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 10:39 PM IST
article-image
Lieutenant General AK Singh, AVSM, YSM, SM, VSM, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, was on a two-day visit to Sudarshan Chakra Corps in Bhopal from November 21. |
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Lieutenant General AK Singh, AVSM, YSM, SM, VSM, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, was on a two-day visit to Sudarshan Chakra Corps in Bhopal from November 21.

The Army Commander interacted with officers of Bhopal Military Station and reviewed the operational preparedness and readiness of Corps. He was briefed by Lieutenant General Vipul Singhal, SM, General Officer Commanding, Sudarshan Chakra Corps on operational, training and administrative matters pertaining to Corps.

The Army Commander appreciated the efforts of formation to leverage technology for achieving enhanced operational preparedness and also lauded innovative ideas and professional performance of Sudarshan Chakra Corps. He commended Elite Corps for its contribution to building positive image of Indian army.

Read Also
SC questions Centre & Army on not holding special selection board for the promotion of women...
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: 4-day ‘Potters Market -2022’ at Gauhar Mahal today

Bhopal: 4-day ‘Potters Market -2022’ at Gauhar Mahal today

Bhopal: Woman from Mumbai raped in MP Nagar Hotel

Bhopal: Woman from Mumbai raped in MP Nagar Hotel

Need to spread public awareness about cause of TB, preventive measures and precautions to control...

Need to spread public awareness about cause of TB, preventive measures and precautions to control...

Bhopal: City gyms raise guard to keep cardiac health in check

Bhopal: City gyms raise guard to keep cardiac health in check

Enforce child protection laws in best interest of children: CP tells police officers in Bhopal

Enforce child protection laws in best interest of children: CP tells police officers in Bhopal