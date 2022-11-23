Bhopal: General Officer Commanding-in-Chief visits Sudarshan Chakra Corps

Lieutenant General AK Singh, AVSM, YSM, SM, VSM, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, was on a two-day visit to Sudarshan Chakra Corps in Bhopal from November 21. |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Lieutenant General AK Singh, AVSM, YSM, SM, VSM, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, was on a two-day visit to Sudarshan Chakra Corps in Bhopal from November 21.

The Army Commander interacted with officers of Bhopal Military Station and reviewed the operational preparedness and readiness of Corps. He was briefed by Lieutenant General Vipul Singhal, SM, General Officer Commanding, Sudarshan Chakra Corps on operational, training and administrative matters pertaining to Corps.

The Army Commander appreciated the efforts of formation to leverage technology for achieving enhanced operational preparedness and also lauded innovative ideas and professional performance of Sudarshan Chakra Corps. He commended Elite Corps for its contribution to building positive image of Indian army.