MP: Kanha National Park To Translocate Spotted & Swamp Deer To Bandhavgarh & Satpura

MP Wildlife: Kanha To Translocate Spotted & Swamp Deer To Bandhavgarh & Satpura | Sankara Subramanian C

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Efforts are underway to translocate spotted deer (cheetals) and swamp deer (barasinghas) to Bandhavgargh and Satpura Tiger Reserve from Kanha Reserve within a fortnight. Kanha Tiger Reserve field director SK Singh said 20 swamp deer would be taken to Satpura Tiger Reserve.

Earlier, 37 of them were given to Bandhavgarh and 25 more may be sent. Before giving additional deer, feedback will be taken on status of already translocated stag and whether the enclosures there have adequate space to accommodate more of the species. As for the method to catch swamp deer, a separate boma has been set up at Kanha, which has the highest population of swamp deer in the state.

Lawyer Who Argued Ayodhya Case In SC Be Made President Of India: BJP Legal Cell

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP legal cell has handed over a memorandum addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh, demanding K Parasaran, lawyer who fought the Ayodhya dispute in the Supreme Court, be made next president of the country.

The demand was made by BJP legal cell state co-convenor Ashok Vishwakarma. K Parasaran is a senior advocate of the SC and he fought the case of Lord Shri Ram. Parasaran was honoured with Padma Bhushan by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. Apart from this, the Manmohan Singh government also felicitated Parasaran with Padma Vibhushan. In 2019, the then vice-president Venkaiah Naidu also gave the Most Eminent Senior Citizen Award to Parasaran.