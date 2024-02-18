 MP: Kamal Nath’s Close Aide MLA Dinesh Gurjar Rubbishes Speculations Of Ex-CM Joining BJP, Terms It 'Media Conspiracy’
When asked whether he will follow Kamal Nath if he joins BJP, he said “If Kamal Nath joins BJP then no one can stop him. He is our leader, wherever he lives, he will remain with us till his death,” stated MLA Dinesh Gurjar.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, February 18, 2024, 07:25 PM IST
MLA Dinesh Gurjar | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh):  Amid the chaos stirred in Madhya Pradesh’s political-sphere, MLA Dinesh Gurjar - said to be Kamal Nath’s close aide, stated that neither the party nor Kamal Nath himself has confirmed his departure from Congress, and it’s just a media conspiracy. 

While talking to media, MLA Gurjar said, “Till now neither any worker in the entire Madhya Pradesh nor Kamal Nath himself has talked about joining BJP. This is a conspiracy being run by the media, which is being done at the behest of some leaders. He has shed blood and sweat for the party. He is a unifying leader. I refute the talk of his joining BJP. He is our leader. Wherever we live, we will be together till we die. Morena MLA Dinesh Gurjar said this while talking.”  

“Actions should be taken against those spreading rumors”

Rumors of former Chief Minister Kamal Nath and his son Nakul Nath joining BJP are making rounds in the political circles. To find out the amount of authenticity in these rumours, when Morena MLA Dinesh Gurjar, who is known as Kamal Nath's close friend, was interviewed, he said that if Kamal Nath joins BJP then no one can stop him. 

When asked if he would follow Kamal Nath if he joins BJP, he said, “By the way, he is a true soldier of Congress. He has added lakhs of workers to the party from booth level to state level. He has rescued Congress even in difficult circumstances. Therefore, it is wrong to speculate about him. Some Congress spokespersons are spreading uncontrolled rumours. The party high command should take action against such people. He is our leader. He will be with us and we will be with him. Will be together till death,” concludes Nath’s close aide.

