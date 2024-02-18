MP: 'Jai Shri Ram' Flag At Kamal Nath's Delhi Residence; Digvijaya Calls Him 'Pillar Of Congress' Amid Reports Of Joining BJP

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh and MP Congress President Kamal Nath | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): While former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has been camping in Delhi with his son and Chhindwara MP Nakul Nath since Saturday, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday reiterated his firm belief that Nath will not leave the party.

Amid the speculations that Kamal Nath might meet home minister Amit Shah and PM Narendra Modi and join the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) today, a ‘Jai Shri Ram’ flag also came up on the roof of his Delhi residence. Meanwhile, Digvijaya Singh, talking to the reporters in Bhopal said that Kamal Nath is the pillar of Congress party and he is also reeling under the pressure of ED, CBI raids like other opposition leaders.

'Pillar of Congress'

Responding to the questions of Kamal Nath joining BJP, Digvijaya Singh said, “I am constantly in touch with Kamal Nath, the Congress leadership is having discussions with him. A person like him, who started with Congress, whom we all considered to be the third son of Indira Gandhi, has always supported Congress and has been a pillar of the Congress party.”

“He was the cabinet minister in the Centre, State Congress Committee President and Chief Minister. He got all the posts. I don't think he will leave the party,” he said.

'Pressure of ED, CBI'

Digvijaya further said that in fact, whatever pressure of ED, CBI and Income Tax Department, is on other opposition leaders, is on him also. “But Kamal Nath ji's character has not been one to yield to pressure,” he added. When a journalist told Digvijaya that Kamal Nath is not even denying the talk of joining BJP. On this Digvijaya replied that he has neither joined BJP nor resigned from the Congress party, apart from this what further denial do you need?

I haven't talked to anyone: Kamal Nath

On the other hand, Kamal Nath, while leaving his residence in Delhi on Sunday, told the media that he hasn’t talked to anyone yet. “I am going to a terahvi,” he added.

Notably, some of Kamal Nath’s supporting leaders in Congress including former minister Sajjan Singh Verma have also reached Delhi. There is a strong possibility that he may join BJP soon. Due to this, uneasiness has increased in the state unit of Congress.