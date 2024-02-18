MP: Kamal Nath To Retire From Politics? Son Nakul, His Wife Likely To Join BJP

MP: Kamal Nath To Retire From Politics? Son Nakul Nath & Daughter-In-Law May Join BJP |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Speculations have been rife since Saturday about former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and his son and Chhindwara MP Nakul Nath joining BJP. The senior Congress leader is in Delhi with his son and several other Congress MLAs amid buzz that he may join BJP by Sunday evening.

However, as the day proceeded, sources said that instead of joining BJP, Kamal Nath may announce his retirement from politics or stay away from electoral politics.

Though, his son MP Nakul Nath and daughter-in-law Priyanath can take membership of BJP. No official information has been revealed as to when he will join the saffron party.

Nath has been in Delhi since Saturday. Kamal Nath left his residence in Delhi on Sunday and while talking to the media, he said, “I haven’t talked to anyone yet. I am going to a terahvi.”

Deepak Saxena accuses Congress of neglecting Nath

Meanwhile, former Congress MLA Deepak Saxena alleged that Kamal Nath has been sidelined in the grand-old party and if Kamal Nath decided to join BJP, then he will follow suit.

Talking to the media, Saxena said, "Only he (Kamal Nath) is being blamed. The public wants Kamal Nath to go to the BJP so that development works will be done in Chhindwara. The way he (Kamal Nath) has been removed from his post, there is a group of 11 senior Congress members, we all discussed and decided that if we are neglected like this then it would be better to go to BJP and get the work done. I will also go."

Earlier in the day, Digvijaya Singh, talking to the reporters in Bhopal said that Kamal Nath is the pillar of Congress party and he is also reeling under the pressure of ED, CBI raids like other opposition leaders. Digvijaya said that Nath will not leave the party.