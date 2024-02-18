VIDEO: 'I Am Going To Terahvi, Come Along If You Want,' Kamal Nath's Witty Reply To Reporters When Asked If He's Joining BJP

Reports speculating on former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Kamal Nath potentially joining the BJP have been circulating since Saturday. Nath's presence in Delhi amidst these speculations has only fueled further rumors of another significant Congress figure departing from the party.

However, Kamal Nath has neither confirmed nor denied the reports of his alleged communication with the BJP regarding a possible switch in allegiance. When asked by reporters on Sunday about the swirling speculations of his move to the BJP, the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister responded wittily, "At the moment, I am going to attend a Terahvi (a ceremony marking the end of mourning after a death). Come along with me if you want to."

Watch the video here:

Kamal Nath's exit would deal a huge blow to Congress

Kamal Nath's potential defection would deal a significant setback to the Congress party as it prepares for the upcoming national elections. The party is already grappling with a series of prominent departures, including former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan, who recently joined the BJP.

Kamal Nath's departure would further weaken the Congress's position, particularly in Madhya Pradesh, where the party secured only one seat in the 2019 elections.

Possible pressure from ED or CBI: Digvijay Singh

There may be pressure from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Income Tax and CBI on senior Congress leader Kamal Nath, but he will not be compelled to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the grand old party's Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh said on Sunday. His comments come as speculations surrounding Kamal Nath and his son Nakul are speculated to switch to the amid a series of defections from the Congress to the BJP.

"There is pressure from the ED, IT and CBI on him (Kamal Nath) like everyone else," Singh said while addressing mediapersons. "However, Kamal Nath ji's character is not such that he will succumb to pressure."

Singh also said that it was "impossible" for Nath to switch sides now given his political history with the Congress and the Nehru-Gandhi family.