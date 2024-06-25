MP June 25 Weather Update: Windy, Rainy Weather Grips State; Thunderstorm Alert In Bhopal, Chhindwara, Sagar & More

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State is currently experiencing active weather conditions with three systems - Western Disturbance, Cyclonic Circulation, and Trough Line - affecting the entire state. This has led to windy, rainy weather with thunder and lightning in many areas including Narmadapuram-Ratlam where more than 1 inch of rain fell on Monday.

Similarly, places like Bhopal, Chhindwara, Sagar, Gwalior, among others, have also received rainfall. The alert for gusty winds and thunderstorms is in effect for 43 districts including Bhopal and Indore.

According to Arun Sharma, a scientist from IMD Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh currently has two Western Disturbances, two Cyclonic Circulations, and an active Trough Line, resulting in continuous rainfall. The forecast indicates heavy rain in the coming days with stability expected after a stable monsoon in the last 24 hours.

Monsoon has already reached 32 districts of the state including Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Alirajpur, Badwani, Dhar, Khandwa, Burhanpur, and others. Tuesday is expected to bring monsoon to the eastern parts of the state.

Senior weather scientist Dr Ved Prakash Singh mentioned that due to Western Disturbance, Cyclonic Circulation, and Trough Line, Madhya Pradesh is experiencing rainfall activities. Another system is expected to become active in the Bay of Bengal on 25-26 June.