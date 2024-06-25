 MP June 25 Weather Update: Windy, Rainy Weather Grips State; Thunderstorm Alert In Bhopal, Chhindwara, Sagar & More
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP June 25 Weather Update: Windy, Rainy Weather Grips State; Thunderstorm Alert In Bhopal, Chhindwara, Sagar & More

MP June 25 Weather Update: Windy, Rainy Weather Grips State; Thunderstorm Alert In Bhopal, Chhindwara, Sagar & More

The forecast indicates heavy rain in the coming days with stability expected after a stable monsoon in the last 24 hours.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 25, 2024, 05:58 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State is currently experiencing active weather conditions with three systems - Western Disturbance, Cyclonic Circulation, and Trough Line - affecting the entire state. This has led to windy, rainy weather with thunder and lightning in many areas including Narmadapuram-Ratlam where more than 1 inch of rain fell on Monday.

Read Also
Bhopal Power Cut Plan June 25: Power To Remain Disrupted In Aakriti Green Neev, Manisha Market,...
article-image

Similarly, places like Bhopal, Chhindwara, Sagar, Gwalior, among others, have also received rainfall. The alert for gusty winds and thunderstorms is in effect for 43 districts including Bhopal and Indore.

According to Arun Sharma, a scientist from IMD Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh currently has two Western Disturbances, two Cyclonic Circulations, and an active Trough Line, resulting in continuous rainfall. The forecast indicates heavy rain in the coming days with stability expected after a stable monsoon in the last 24 hours.

Read Also
MP: Bhopal, Indore Master Plans Ready, To Be Presented Before CM Mohan Yadav Soon
article-image

Monsoon has already reached 32 districts of the state including Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Alirajpur, Badwani, Dhar, Khandwa, Burhanpur, and others. Tuesday is expected to bring monsoon to the eastern parts of the state.

Senior weather scientist Dr Ved Prakash Singh mentioned that due to Western Disturbance, Cyclonic Circulation, and Trough Line, Madhya Pradesh is experiencing rainfall activities. Another system is expected to become active in the Bay of Bengal on 25-26 June.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP June 25 Weather Update: Windy, Rainy Weather Grips State; Thunderstorm Alert In Bhopal,...

MP June 25 Weather Update: Windy, Rainy Weather Grips State; Thunderstorm Alert In Bhopal,...

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Meet: Ministers To Bear Their Own Income Tax Liabilities

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Meet: Ministers To Bear Their Own Income Tax Liabilities

Madhya Pradesh Ministers To Pay Income Tax As Cabinet Approves New Rule

Madhya Pradesh Ministers To Pay Income Tax As Cabinet Approves New Rule

MP: 6th Edition Of Pachmarhi Monsoon Marathon On July 21; All You Need To Know

MP: 6th Edition Of Pachmarhi Monsoon Marathon On July 21; All You Need To Know

MP: Speeding Biker Hits A Herd Of Stray Cows In Sagar, Both Dead; Disturbing VISUALS Surfaces

MP: Speeding Biker Hits A Herd Of Stray Cows In Sagar, Both Dead; Disturbing VISUALS Surfaces